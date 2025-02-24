BusinessBriefs

Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs



The following are the statuses of new businesses and developments coming to

Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

• Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of U.S. 15) — Under construction.

A slight modifi cation to the improvement plans was made to add a roof drain

system. It has been approved by the town engineer and the county.

• Seton Village — Subdivision plats were submitted to the court for

recordation.

• MSMU School of Health Professions (South Seton Avenue) — Awaiting

as-builts.

• Emmitsburg Distillery (East Emmitsburg Industrial Park II Lot 4) — The

developer has temporarily paused the project.

• Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — Awaiting updated

improvement plans.

• Emmit Ridge — The forest delineation, forest conservation, and preliminary

plans were conditionally approved by the planning commission on February

24, 2025. Coordinated with Frederick County Public Schools to conduct a

school adequacy test.

• N. Seton Avenue Green Street — The lighting plan review is done. The

engineer is addressing RK&K’s comments.

• Brookfield Phase 5 — The improvement plans were conditionally approved

by the Planning Commission on February 24, 2025.

In the Pipeline

• Civil War Memorial — The developer will be submitting a text amendment

application to allow this project in the C-R zoning district. The developer has

been in touch with Fox & Associates to work on site development.

• Solar Panels — Staff met with Third Pillar Solar to explore the option

of putting fl oating solar panels at the wastewater treatment plant. Third

Pillar Solar is interested in leasing the property and intends to assume the

responsibility of maintenance.