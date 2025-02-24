BusinessBriefs
Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs
The following are the statuses of new businesses and developments coming to
Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:
• Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of U.S. 15) — Under construction.
A slight modifi cation to the improvement plans was made to add a roof drain
system. It has been approved by the town engineer and the county.
• Seton Village — Subdivision plats were submitted to the court for
recordation.
• MSMU School of Health Professions (South Seton Avenue) — Awaiting
as-builts.
• Emmitsburg Distillery (East Emmitsburg Industrial Park II Lot 4) — The
developer has temporarily paused the project.
• Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — Awaiting updated
improvement plans.
• Emmit Ridge — The forest delineation, forest conservation, and preliminary
plans were conditionally approved by the planning commission on February
24, 2025. Coordinated with Frederick County Public Schools to conduct a
school adequacy test.
• N. Seton Avenue Green Street — The lighting plan review is done. The
engineer is addressing RK&K’s comments.
• Brookfield Phase 5 — The improvement plans were conditionally approved
by the Planning Commission on February 24, 2025.
In the Pipeline
• Civil War Memorial — The developer will be submitting a text amendment
application to allow this project in the C-R zoning district. The developer has
been in touch with Fox & Associates to work on site development.
• Solar Panels — Staff met with Third Pillar Solar to explore the option
of putting fl oating solar panels at the wastewater treatment plant. Third
Pillar Solar is interested in leasing the property and intends to assume the
responsibility of maintenance.