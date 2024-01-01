BusinessBriefs

Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and developments coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of U.S. 15) — Under construction. Awaiting framing, ceiling, and building insulation inspections. Provided information permit information regarding signage. Provided notice regarding water usage and billing.

Seton Village — The town is awaiting signatures and the fee in-lieu for forest conservation, forest delineation, and subdivision plat.

MSMU School of Health Professions (South Seton Avenue) — Awaiting as-builts. Light inspections happened on November 4. RK&K recommended approval and documentation on as-builts.

Village Liquors Plaza Inn (Silo Hill Plaza) — The county extended the grading and stormwater management permits.

Emmitsburg Distillery (East Emmitsburg Industrial Park II Lot 4) — The town provided comments for the developer to address. Some coordination with developers of Federal Stone needed to establish easements for low-pressure force main.

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — Awaiting updated improvement plans. The discussion regarding tap fees is ongoing. Grading permit and building permit applications are being reviewed by the county.

Emmit Ridge — The developer has been provided with Adequate Public Facilities application and HOA information. The developer asked about the requirements regarding Irishtown Road. They did extensive research to see what was required by the town prior.

N. Seton Avenue Green Street — The town is reviewing revised plans. Streetlight plans are in progress.

Upcoming

McNair Property — No update from the property owner after the survey was completed.

Frailey Farm — A meeting was held with the developer regarding the concept plan, which will be presented to the board of commissioners soon.

Brookfield Phase 5 — The developer is planning to submit forest conservation plats/final subdivision plats/improvement plats for a 10-home subdivision in the coming months.