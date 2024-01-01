BusinessBriefs

Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs



The following are the statuses of new businesses and development coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of U.S. 15) — As-builts for water, sewer, lighting, and landscaping were reviewed. The town engineer inspection took place on December 4, 2025. The bond documents have been reviewed.

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — Awaiting the submission of updated improvement plans.

Emmit Ridge — The improvement plan was conditionally approved by the planning commission.

Brookfield Phase 5 — Improvement plan approved, and the engineering cost estimate has been received.