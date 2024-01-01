BusinessBriefs

Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs



The following are the status of new businesses and development coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of U.S. 15) — Awaiting as-builts for water, sewer, lighting, and landscaping for bond release. The grand opening was October 12, 2025.

Creamery Court Extension (Creamery Court) — Awaiting as-builts for bond release and street dedication.

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — Awaiting the submission of updated improvement plans.

Emmit Ridge — The improvement plan is under review. The planning commission reviewed it on October 28, 2025, and tabled the Improvement Plan until the November meeting. The updated preliminary plan was reviewed and comments provided.

Brookfield Phase 5 — Awaiting fee in-lieu for forest conservation protection agreement for forest conservation. Awaiting updated improvement plans. The easement plat had been recorded.

GloFiber by Shentel — Updated plans for Right of Way Encroachment application have been reviewed. The permit was issued.