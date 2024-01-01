BusinessBriefs

Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and developments coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of U.S. 15) — An occupancy permit has been issued. Received as-builts for stormwater. Awaiting as-builts for water, sewer, lighting, and landscaping. The grand opening was October 12, 2025.

Creamery Court Extension (Creamery Court) — Awaiting as-builts for bond release and street dedication.

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — The applicant has yet to submit updated Improvement Plans.

Emmit Ridge — The improvement plans have been received and are under review. The planning commission reviewed them on October 27.

Brookfield Phase 5 — Awaiting fee in-lieu for forest conservation and updated improvement plans.GloFiber by Shentel — Updated plans for Right of Way Encroachment application have been received and are currently being reviewed.



