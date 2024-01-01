BusinessBriefs

Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and developments coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of U.S. 15) — An occupancy permit has been issued. Awaiting as-builts. Grand opening is scheduled for October 12, 2025.

Creamery Court Extension (Creamery Court) — Awaiting as-builts for bond release and street dedication.

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — The applicant has yet to submit updated Improvement Plans.

Emmit Ridge — Town personnel reviewed lighting plans and provided comments to project engineer. The town is awaiting resubmission of the plans. Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance approval provided.

Brookfield Phase 5 — Staff comments on the Final Forest Conservation and Final Subdivision plans were addressed. The developer has yet to submit mylar copies and fee in-lieu for forest conservation. The developer has yet to address staff comments on the Improvement Plan.

GloFiber by Shentel — The right-of-way encroachment application is being reviewed.