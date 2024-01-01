Book of the Month Chele's Pick

The Let Them Theory | by Mel Robbins | published in 2024| Self-help

My book pick for this month is The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins. I have not featured a self-help book yet, so I thought it was time.

To be honest, I’m not usually a big fan of self-help books. Can they actually help? Sure. But I find that they are often repetitive, saying the same thing over and over in multiple different ways, and counsel with “easy to use,” simplistic solutions to emotionally or psychologically complex problems. I have heard people say that they often find that a lot of self-help books contain subtle condescending tones that often blame readers for their own struggles. The advice they give is usually easy enough to understand, but not so easy to actually implement in real life.

Yet, there have been a couple of self-help books that I have read over my adult life that I found actually helpful. This book is one of them. I did still find it a bit repetitive at times, but the main message was one I can very much relate to, one probably most people can relate to: Stop wasting energy and time trying to control other people’s actions, thoughts, opinions, and behaviors.

In summary, the book talks about taking your power back and not allowing others to steal your joy, your peace, and your sanity.

When people disappoint you, don’t meet up to your expectations, frustrate you, or say something that you feel is backhanded, the mantra of the book “Let them” is a powerful tool to stop trying to force them to behave differently. In one of the above situations, you would say to yourself Let them—taking back your power and letting them think what they want about you. By not trying to force others to change to what you believe they should be, you reclaim energy to focus on your own personal growth and goals.

According to the author Mel Robbins, the “Let Them” theory can produce amazing results in our lives by reducing stress. It can ease anxiety caused by always attempting to control uncontrollable situations or people. It can increase personal power by not trying to force people to change; this, in turn, allows you to reclaim your energy to focus on yourself and what is important to you. It allows for better relationships by allowing others to be themselves and removing the need for micromanagement.

This mindset shift can be used in various scenarios, including dealing with challenging family members, setting better boundaries at work, lessening your feelings of obligation to people-please, and in dealing with social media.

“The Let Them Theory is a step-by-step guide on how to stop letting other people’s opinions, drama, and judgment impact your life. Two simple words, Let Them, will set you free from the exhausting cycle of trying to manage everything and everyone around you. It’s time to build a life where you come first—your dreams, your goals, your happiness.” —author Mel Robbins.

The theory or message of the book is not unique. We all know that we shouldn’t let the words or behaviors of others control our reactions, feelings, and mood. Not always so easy to do. This book gives us something to speak to that control. I think I’m going to start saying Let Them…it definitely can’t hurt.