Book of the Month

by Michele Tester

The Guardian

by Nicholas Sparks

I read The Guardian years ago, and I remember really liking it, so I recently re-read it. It’s my pick for this month. My memory didn’t fail me. This story is full of romance, love, obsession, mystery, suspense, and loss. To be honest, it contains some intense parts. But one of its main characters is a dog, who doesn’t love that? I have to tell you that you may need to have tissues ready—and lots of them. I don’t want to give anything away, but if you are one of those people who only like books that wrap everything up in a nice, pretty bow, this read may not be for you.

This story is about a woman and a dog and a hero.

When Julie Barenson’s husband, Jim, dies of cancer, she is thrust into despair. She is a widow at 25. Jim was the love of her life, and he is gone. What is she supposed to do now? One day, that first Christmas without Jim, she gets a knock at her door. She answers it to find a man standing at her doorstep with a big box. He tells her that he was given strict instructions to give her this gift. Without another word, he turns and leaves. Stupefied, Julie opens the box to find a Great Dane puppy inside, along with a loving note from her husband. The note told her that the dog would soothe and safeguard her, that he wanted her to carry on with her life and to be happy again, and that he promised he would always be watching over her.

Over the next four years, the dog, whom she names Singer, accompanies Julie wherever she goes, even to work at the beauty shop. Singer becomes her protector, giving her a sense of security. The strong bond between Julie and her dog, Singer, is unmistakable and plays a crucial role in her life.

It’s been four years since Julie’s husband passed away, and Julie feels that she is finally emotionally ready to get out and start dating again. But who? Her first few attempts to date are disappointing, so when Julie meets handsome, sophisticated Richard Franklin, she thinks he may be everything she hoped for. But Julie’s thoughts also go to Mike Harris, the down-to-earth nice guy who was her late husband’s best friend, and who is now her best friend. Mike struggles with his own feelings toward Julie. He tries to be happy that she is finally ready to move on with her life, but he doesn’t like Richard…and neither does Singer.

When Julie eventually decides on which man she wants to be with, the other man’s jealousy turns into a deadly obsession that will set off a chain of terrifying events that Julie never saw coming.

The characters in this book are well-developed and real. The book blends romance with elements of a psychological thriller, delving into the twisted mind of a murderer, as well as exploring themes of jealousy, forgiveness, loyalty, and second chances.