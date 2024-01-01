Blended by Criswell Welcomes Customers to Thurmont

By Alisha Yocum

Thurmont welcomed its newest salon, Blended by Criswell, on October 3 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mayor Kinnaird, town commissioners, and staff joined in welcoming the new business to the community.

Owner Heather Criswell graduated from Frederick County Public Schools’ Career and Technology Center with a cosmetology license and has spent the past 12 years styling hair.

The salon’s sleek design creates a relaxing atmosphere for customers looking to enjoy a little pampering.

Blended by Criswell is home to multiple stylists who operate their own businesses while working together under one roof.

Criswell’s family played an important role in bringing her vision to life, with her parents completing much of the salon’s renovations. Her husband, Austin, and their two children were also on hand to celebrate the opening. Criswell’s vision goes beyond creating a beautiful salon. She hopes to empower women business owners by providing an environment where independent salon professionals can work together and grow.

Through Blended by Criswell, she aims to show how small salon businesses can come together to create something bigger.

The salon offers a variety of services for men, women, and children, including haircuts, hair coloring, waxing, hair extensions, and more.

Hours vary but are typically Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to call for an appointment and visit Blended by Criswell to experience the welcoming atmosphere and meet Heather and her team of stylists.