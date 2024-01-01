Barnstormers Take Over Sabillasville for a Day of Art and History

The rain cleared just in time to make way for a beautiful day of touring the barns of Sabillasville during the annual Barnstormers’ event, held on June 14 and sponsored by the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation (FCLF).

Visitors from near and far came to explore eight unique barns, where docents were on-site to share each barn’s history and answer questions. At each stop, plein air artists were on-scene, capturing the beauty of the barns set against a stunning backdrop of rolling hills and valleys.

Each participant received a booklet containing brief histories and highlights of each barn. FCLF noted that many of the barns featured on the tour were smaller than those found in the eastern part of the county—largely due to the rugged terrain of the area, which made larger barns difficult to fill.

The featured farms included FAFO Farm, Calf Pasture Farm, Old Meadows Farm, Rough Water Farms, Twisted Forrest Farm, Miller’s Farm, Scenic View Orchards Log Barn, and Mountainvale Farm.

Some highlights of the tour were a Hay Trolley System at Twisted Forrest Farm. Docents were demonstrating how farmers would have used the system to lift loose hay into the loft (although, horses would have been used to pull the ropes). As baling became the norm, farmers no longer needed the trolley, which is why they are rarely found intact.

Another notable stop was Scenic View Orchards’ Log Barn, a rare example of a bank barn constructed from logs. Visitors were able to observe the traditional corner joinery that holds the logs together.

More than 30 artists painted throughout the day in their own distinct styles, later displaying their works at Sabillasville Environmental School, the event’s host site. The paintings were judged by award-winning Baltimore artist Kathleen Gilbert Kotarba, who selected five “Best of Show” winners and one “People’s Choice” award recipient.

While the judging was taking place, crowds were stomping their feet to the Gravy Soppers, an old-time string band, and enjoying food and treats from local food trucks.

The day concluded with an eagerly anticipated art sale. Barn owners were given the first chance to purchase paintings of their properties before the sale opened to the public.

With another Barnstormers Tour in the books, mark your calendars for next year’s event on June 13, 2026, when barns from another area of Frederick County will be featured.

FCLA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving historic sites, structures, natural landmarks, and communities throughout Frederick County, Maryland. FCLA aims to increase public knowledge and appreciation of these historical aspects of the county.

For more information, visit www.fredericklandmarks.org.

Cecelia, Felicity, and Kim Hagers demonstrate the art of butter churning.

Maryanne Bonk, a plein-air artist at the 2025 Barnstormers Tour, paints a scene at Twisted Forrest Farm.

Docents demonstrate the Hay Trolley System at Twisted Forrest Farm.