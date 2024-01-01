Apotheke DuJardin Opens at Fort Ritchie

Alisha Yocum

Six months ago, Ellie DuJardin-Woodall opened Apotheke DuJardin at Fort Ritchie in Cascade to bring holistic and eco- and environmentally friendly products as part of the current revitalization of the old Army base.

DuJardin-Woodall initially graduated from nursing school before joining the Air Force as a Respiratory Therapist, specializing in trauma and critical care. DuJardin-Woodall traveled around the world for six years before ending her time in the military in Germany and starting a family.

It was during this time that her father was terminally ill with cancer. Originally given six months to live, he lived for six years. Seeking answers to what had caused her healthy father to become extremely sick, DuJardin-Woodall said, “My eyes were opened, and I became more conscious of what was in the products I was using. I decided to start making better choices for my family.”

While staying home to raise her family, she went back to college full-time for Herbalism, Natural Products Manufacturing Holistic Nutrition and Wellness Consulting. Lip balm was DuJardin-Woodall’s first product and everything grew from there!

The storefront carries a variety of natural home and beauty products. “My goal was to create a hub where you didn’t have to think about labels. All the research has been done for you—you don’t have to worry about: Is this good for my family?” While many of the items are made in-store, Apotheke DuJardin also carries products from 17 local small businesses.

Another popular section in the store is the refi ll section—a new trend on the East Coast. Customers can pay

by the ounce for everyday products, like soap and oil, and is a sustainable, eco-friendly, environmental-friendly, economically-friendly way to shop.

Apotheke DuJardin is located at 14362 Reckord Avenue, Building 307, at Fort Ritchie. The store is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.; Saturday, from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.; and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the website at apothekedujardin.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.