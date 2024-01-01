A Love for Thurmont, A Legacy in Real Estate

J&B Real Estate Celebrates 45 Years

By Alisha Yocum

In 1981, Jim and Bonita Smith made the decision to return to their hometown of Thurmont to raise their family and bring their real estate experience back to the community. That decision led to the founding of J&B Real Estate, a business that has continued to serve the area for 45 years.

High school sweethearts, the Smiths brought both entrepreneurial experience and a strong connection to the local community with them. Before returning to Thurmont, they managed the Bottom of the Bay restaurant in Laurel, Maryland, and had begun their careers in real estate. Their families also had deep roots in the local business community. Jim’s family owned several businesses, including Gall & Smith Feed Store and Hillside Turkey Farms, while Bonita’s family, the Feesers, lived on a farm and raised turkeys for Hillside. In fact, Jim and Bonita’s romance began when they first met at the turkey farm.

J&B Real Estate first operated out of Jim’s parent’s house on Emmitsburg Road for a few years before expanding and moving into their current location on 13½ Water Street in Thurmont.

The building on Water Street was owned by Jim’s family, dating back to the 1800s and housed a variety of businesses, including the Weybright Store.

In 2018, Cindy Grimes purchased the business from the Smiths after working as a full-time real estate agent with J&B since 2006. Like the Smiths, Grimes and her husband chose Thurmont as the place to raise their children, drawn to the small-town atmosphere and sense of community. Her purchase of the business continued J&B Real Estate’s tradition of local ownership and commitment to the community.

Jim passed away in 2020, but the values he and Bonita established continue to guide the business.

“Customer service was always a top priority for Jim and Bonita, and I have tried to keep that mission going,” Grimes said.

The majority of the company’s business comes from referrals.

Grimes gives being a community business part of the company’s success over the last 45 years. Many of the agents live locally, and while the company has branched out to include a Walkersville and Frederick office, Grimes says their commitment has remained focused on operating in small towns.

Under Grimes’ leadership, the company has now expanded to 19 licensed agents. Each agent gets one-on-one training to set them up for success and learn the “J&B way.”

Grimes also credits much of her own success to what she learned from Bonita and Holly Clabaugh, another J&B agent who took Grimes under her wing when she first entered the business.

Perhaps another component of success has been J&B’s involvement and support in the community. They regularly support the Town of Thurmont’s activities and many of the non-profit organizations around the community. Much of what they support is driven by the agents and their community involvement in things like 4-H or Little League.

For Grimes, the community remains at the heart of the business.

“The community is the reason we are here today, and we are so grateful and thankful for everyone’s support. Supporting local and small businesses is important,” she said.

As J&B Real Estate celebrates 45 years in business, its story reflects more than a history of real estate transactions. It is a story of family, community connections, and a commitment to helping people find their place in the community they call home.

Cindy Grimes and Bonita Smith in 2018 when Grimes purchased the business from the Smiths.

A picture of the building at 13 ½ Water Street when it housed the Weybright Store.