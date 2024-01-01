A Legacy of Loyalty and Dedication

When Bob Dewees was a young man at Thurmont High School, he thought he would graduate and get a job with one of the big companies in town like Moore Business Systems or Clair Frock or maybe the government. Then, in 1955, at the age of 15, he took a summer job with Catoctin Mountain Orchard, and he has been there ever since. Harry Black, who started the business in 1948, was the person who hired him.

“I wound up liking it, and so I stayed on,” Bob said.

He also enjoyed the convenience of where he worked. He grew up in Franklinville and now lives in Thurmont. Both places were a five-minute drive away from work. He’s close enough that he goes home every day for lunch.

And now at 85 years old, Bob has been working for Catoctin Mountain Orchard for 70 years and has done every job there is to do. He knows the orchard and what is growing where like the back of his hand. His early jobs were trimming trees and cutting wood. Nowadays, as foreman, he surveys the orchards to see what needs to be picked and delivers the crew there each morning. He’s also not above getting out and picking fruit himself if the work needs doing.

When Bob started at the orchard, it had two tractors and a crawler. Now, there are dozens of pieces of equipment in multiple buildings. When he started, the retail operation was not much more than a farm stand. Now, it is three or four times that size.

When Catoctin Mountain Orchard switched to high-density farming, Bob was there to help replant all the trees.

He works year-round. Even in the slower winter season, Bob is out in the orchard driving around in his golf cart, finding trees that need to be trimmed and doing the work. However, from June to November, most of his work is focused on harvesting whatever variety of fruit is ripe. The orchard grows multiple varieties of dozens of different types of fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

“I like everything I do,” Bob expressed.

Bob said that over seven decades the work has become easier, even though the orchard is larger with more trees. New agricultural theories help the land be more productive, and new equipment helps make the work easier to complete.

“It’s definitely not like it was in the olden days,” recalled Bob.

Although, it doesn’t mean the work has always been easy on his body.

Bob has had both knees replaced, and 12 years ago, he had a heart attack. They sidelined him for a time as he recovered, but he always returned to work.

“I might cut back on my hours at some point, but I don’t think I’ll ever retire,” Bob said.

The work has helped him support his wife and raise two children, although neither of his children has followed in his footsteps.

While his family keeps him working, it’s the Black family that keeps him at Catoctin Mountain Orchard.

“Bob [Black]’s been a good boss. He always tells me I’m like family, and they treat me good.”

Bob Dewees enjoys driving the tractor at Catoctin Mountain Orchard, where he has been employed for 70 years.