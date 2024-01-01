A Lamp’s Journey

By Joan Bittner Fry

“The eyes are the lamp for the body. If your eyes are sound, your whole body will be full of light; but if your eyes are no good, your body will be in darkness. So if the light of you is in darkness, how terribly dark it will be!” – Matthew 6:22-23

In my yard sale heyday, one stop was St. Stephen’s Reformed Church in Cascade, Maryland (cornerstone 1892). The church at that time was a member of the Sabillasville Charge, consisting of St. John’s Reformed Church (where I am a member) in Sabillasville and Jacob’s Reformed Church in Fountaindale.

While browsing at the yard sale, I came upon a large oil lamp. Since electricity had not been available when the church was first built, this lamp had been its original source of lighting.

That day, Pastor Vernon Firme and his wife, Helen, told me that the lamp had been in storage at the church and that the church wanted to sell it. Giving it a good look over, I decided against purchasing it. However, I attended their worship service the next morning and bought it from the Ladies Guild for the asking price of $35.00. My check was dated June 14, 1987.

I took it home, where my daughter, Emily, tirelessly held it as I tried to envision it next to my fireplace. We then took it to St. John’s parsonage and various other locations that might accommodate the lamp. It was too large.

The Brass and Copper Shop in Frederick brought it back to life, polishing the brass and preserving it—but not electrifying it. The owner of the shop offered to buy it for $350, plus his refinishing fee. Pondering what to do, I brought it home, wrapped it in a blanket and placed it on my upper porch where it stayed. Out of sight, out of mind.

In 1988, I asked our pastor, Rev. Galen Hahn, if he would ask St. Stephen’s if I could donate it back to the church. Sight unseen, they accepted. Bill Winebrenner, Warren Grove, and others in the congregation were instrumental in reestablishing the lamp. They electrified it; provided the proper shades, which were missing; installed a dimmer switch; and found the place in the church ceiling from where it had originally hung. It was connected, and it worked after a lot of labor on their part!

The next time I saw the lamp, it was in its rightful place, hanging in St. Stephen’s Church. On April 30, 1989, the church celebrated its 97th anniversary. The lamp was dedicated at that time. This was a memorable day for me, made even more special since it was the last time I took communion with my father, Harold Bittner, who died June 3, 1989.

On my next visit to the Brass and Copper Shop, the owner asked what had become of the lamp. When I told him, he responded that it had been a generous gift since the lamp’s value was more than his offer. I just smiled, since monetary value had never been considered.

In every challenge we face, we can find solace in knowing that God’s light is ever-present. It guides our choices, comforts our hearts, and empowers us to be changemakers in the world.