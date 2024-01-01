Mayor Davis Raises Awareness for Homelessness to Help Food Bank

Alisha Yocum



Here in Northern Frederick County, homelessness may not be at the forefront of many residents’ minds. In contrast, in larger cities like Frederick, the homelessness community may be more visible as you approach stop lights with people holding signs and asking for help. However, that doesn’t mean many residents here in north county are not experiencing a housing crisis.

According to the 2024 Alice Report, 33,138 households (32 percent) in Frederick County cannot afford basic needs such as housing, transportation, childcare, food, health care, and technology.1

During some of the coldest weeks of winter, Emmitsburg Mayor Frank Davis visited the Emmitsburg Food Bank and became aware of a resident who had no place to go. The mayor felt he needed to do something to bring awareness to the struggles of citizens.

Mayor Davis said the idea to do a 24-hour challenge came to him at 3:00 a.m. He jokingly admits that some of his best ideas come to him in the middle of the night. It was in this moment that he decided to do “A Day In Their Shoes” Fundraising Challenge.

On March 3, Mayor Davis spent 24 hours on Main Street in Emmitsburg, with his goal to raise $10,000 for the Emmitsburg Food Bank.

Mayor Davis, reflecting on his preparations to spend a day on the street, remarked, “As I took a hot shower and brushed my teeth, I realized I wouldn’t have these comforts today—simple things we often take for granted.”

On the day of the event, residents and organizations alike stopped by regularly to drop donations into the collection bucket or place non-perishable items in the shopping cart.

By the end of the challenge, Mayor Davis had raised $8,900 and collected 1,800 non-perishable items, both of which were greatly needed, according to Phyllis Kelly, who runs the Emmitsburg Food Bank.

“Prices have gone up, which means we need more funds to purchase essentials like milk, bread, margarine, cheese, meats, and household necessities such as dish and laundry detergent—items that are not typically donated,” Kelly explained. “People may not realize that we also have to cover rent and electricity, and with energy costs rising over the past year, monetary donations are more important than ever.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Emmitsburg’s organizations and residents over the years. Mayor Davis has truly been a blessing to us,” added Kelly.

If you would like to support the Emmitsburg Food Bank, monetary donations may be mailed to Emmitsburg Food Bank, P.O. Box 898, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Food can also be dropped off at the Food Bank at 130 S. Seton Avenue during hours of operation, which are Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:00-8:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

The Rocky Ridge Youth Association stopped by to give both a monetary donation and non -perishable food items to the Emmitsburg Food Bank as part of “A Day In Their Shoes” challenge from the Emmitsburg Mayor Frank Davis.