40 Years of Family, Food, and Tradition at Carriage House Inn

Alisha Yocum

In today’s world, running a restaurant is no easy task, but the Carriage House Inn in Emmitsburg is celebrating 40 years in business this year. While there are many reasons for their success, one thing stands out: They feel like family.

The original owners, the late James “Pop” and JoAnn Hance, first opened a restaurant called Gentleman Jim’s, an expansion of a pizza shop they owned and operated in Rockville, which is now run by their grandson. The restaurant featured pool tables and dart boards, but it soon became clear that Emmitsburg wasn’t the right fit for that concept. The family shifted direction, and the restaurant began to take shape into what is now known as the Carriage House Inn, officially opening in 1986.

It’s said that the name came after the Hances purchased a horse-drawn carriage that sold at a local auction, which still sits prominently in front of the building today.

Of course, the charm and history of the building and the community are what originally attracted the Hance family. The building, circa 1857, served as the Zimmerman and Maxwell Feed & Grain Warehouse, then would serve as a broom factory, a tomato canning company, and bus depot before becoming a restaurant, The White House in 1953, with the Hances buying the building in 1980.

Over the years, additions have been added, including the Tack Room and JoAnn’s Ballroom, which added additional dining and the ability to serve larger groups. Manager Kristy Shriner said they are adding a covered patio out front, which will offer outdoor dining as the weather warms.

“Each year, we look at what we can do better than the year before,” current owner, Sharon Hance, said. “The addition of the covered patio is one of those projects that we think will enhance the dining experience for our customers.”

Shriner added that even when new ideas are introduced, the team stays grounded in tradition.

“We always say, make sure it is the ‘Carriage House Way,” stressing the importance of the high quality and standards that their customers have come to know—whether dining in or using their catering services. She went on to say that they are committed to honoring the vision and legacy of Pop and Robert “Red,” the Hances’ son, who served as co-owner until his passing in 2016.

While chefs have rotated over the years, Shriner said the same standard has applied to many of their staple dishes like their crab cakes and prime rib. “While slow roasting the prime rib may not be the easiest way to prepare it, we know it is the best way.”

The dining experience extends beyond the restaurant’s historic charm. On Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons, live piano music creates a warm, relaxing atmosphere, as guests enjoy a variety of menu selections.

Circling back to tradition and the family atmosphere, many of the restaurant’s employees have been with the Hance family for decades.

Theresa Karsteter has worked at the Carriage House for 35 years, with Shriner following closely behind in years of service. A common theme among employees is clear: It feels like family. Teresa Vaughn was a customer for many years before joining “the family” and has loved working at the Inn ever since.

As the Carriage House Inn celebrates this milestone, it is clear that its success is rooted in more than just good food and a historic setting. It is built on decades of tradition, dedication, and a commitment to treating both employees and customers like family.

For more information, visit chouseinn.com or follow them on Facebook for the daily specials

Carriage House Inn celebrates its 40th Anniversary (from left, front row) Theresa Karsteter, Kaylee Bisvnieks, Owner Sharon Hance, Manager Kristy Shriner; (back row) Chef Anthony Collins, Teresa Vaughn, and Tina Kuhn.

The Tack Room was an addition added to the restaurant to allow more dining and options for private parties.

Crab Cakes is just one of the entrees Carriage House Inn is known for, in addition to their Prime Rib and Cream of Crab Soup.

Original owner, James “Pop” Hance stands outside of the Carriage House Inn.