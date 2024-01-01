Winners of the 69th Annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show, held September 5-7, 2025, at Catoctin High School in Thurmont, are listed below. Many thanks to all the judges, coordinators, performers, and volunteers who led, organized, or contributed to this extraordinary annual community event.



Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show Champions & Reserve Champions

The following were the Champion and Reserve Champion winners at the 2025 Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show. Each Champion and Reserve Champion winner will receive additional premium money, Bollinger’s Restaurant will provide a gift certificate to each Department Champion, and Carleo Pizza in Emmitsburg will provide a gift certificate to each Reserve Department Champion.

Fresh Fruits: Champion – Katelyn Robertson Marshall (Sugar Giant Peaches); Reserve Champion – Brandon Masser (Other); Fresh Vegetables: Champion – Ashley Atkins (Sunflower); Reserve Champion – Edward Hahn (Red Tomatoes); Home Products Display: Champion – Katelyn Robertson Marshall; Reserve Champion – Angie Mathews; Canned Fruit: Champion – Linda Franklin (Applesauce); Reserve Champion – Donald Stanley (Blueberries); Canned Vegetables: Champion – Brittany Sanders (Spaghetti Sauce); Reserve Champion – Kay Barth (Broken Tomatoes); Jellies & Preserves: Champion – Patty Goff (Peach Jalapeno Jelly); Reserve Champion – Pam Kaas (Black Raspberry Jelly); Pickles: Champion – Joann Fuss Ricketts (Whole Beet Pickles); Reserve Champion – Joann Fuss Ricketts (Bread and Butter Pickles); Meat: (Canned) – Champion – Pam Kaas (Canned Beef); Reserve Champion – Pam Kaas (Canned Venison); Home Cured Meats: Champion – Catoctin FFA Alumni (Country Ham); Reserve Champion – Catoctin FFA (Country Ham).

Baked Products: Cake: Champion – Sharon Brooks (Carrot Cake); Reserve Champion – Sharon Brooks (Chocolate Cake); Honorable Mention Cake – Burall Brothers Scholarship – Nancy Wine (Black Walnut Pound Cake); Bread: Champion – Sharon Brooks (Bread, Other Variety – Maple Bubble Bread); Reserve Champion – Maxine Troxell (Onion Bread); Pie: Champion – Denise Valentine (Pecan Pie); Reserve Champion – Maxine Troxell (Raspberry Pie); Sugar Free: Champion – Joyce Kline (Sugar Free Cake); Reserve Champion – Nancy Wine (Sugar Free Cookies); Gluten Free Baked Product: Champion – Karen Willard (Gluten Free Cake); Reserve Champion – Elisabeth Ruppel (Gluten Free Cookies); Misc. Baked Product Champion: Champion – Vicky Sharrer (Hard Candy); Reserve Champion – Cheryl Lenhart (Bar Cookies); Grand Champion Cake (Youth Department – In Honor and Memory of Mearl McCleaf): Champion – Masyn Sanders (Cake with Fruit – Lemon Blueberry); Reserve Champion Cake – Adalyn Eaves (Chocolate Cake); Youth – Misc. Baked Product: Champion – Masyn Sanders (Cookies); Reserve Champion – Jeremiah Matthews (Candy); Junior Department Baked Product: Champion – Autumn Mullineaux (German Chocolate Cake); Reserve Champion – Judd Harbaugh, Peanut Butter Pound Cake); Junior Department Misc. Baked Product: Champion – Molly Smith (Peanut Butter Fudge); Reserve Champion – Jet Derr (Chocolate Chip Cookies).

Fabric and Fiber Arts (Sewn Items): Champion – Cynthia Shugars (Sewn Item – Purse); Reserve Champion – Charlotte Dutton (Sewn Item Recycled); Fabric and Fiber Arts (Misc. Fiber Items): Champion – Charlotte Dutton (Fiber item); Reserve Champion – Charlotte Dutton (Fiber Item – Animal – Felted); Fabric and Fiber Arts (Crocheting): Champion – Pam Stansbury (Crocheting – Other Misc.); Reserve Champion – Janet Jewell (Crocheting – Holiday); Fabric and Fiber Arts (Cross Stitch): Champion – Kathy Hoffman (Cross Stitch – Tablecloth); Reserve Champion – Cathy Little (Cross Stitch, Other); Fabric and Fiber Arts (Crewel, Embroidery & Needlepoint): Elizabeth Hoover (Crewel – Other); Reserve Champion – Deb Long (Crewel – Pictures); Fabric and Fibert Arts (Knitting): Champion – Karen Coats (Knitted, Other); Reserve Champion – Tracy Lewis (Knitted Animal); Fabric and Fiber Arts (Quilts & Quilted Items): Champion – Cynthia Shugars (Quilts – Sampler) Reserve Champion – Peggy Elgin (Quilts, Pieced); Fabric and Fiber Arts (Rugs): Champion – Lisa Valentine (Rugs, Latch Hook).

Flowers & Plants: Champion – Nancy Summers (Foilage Potted Plant – Coleus); Reserve Champion – Roxanne Lambert (Arrangement depicting holiday or special occasion – Halloween arrangement); Fine Arts: Champion – Marcia Johnson (Oil-Sunset/Landscape); Reserve Champion – Zoe Willard (Other, not listed – Owl); Arts & Crafts: Champion – Will Legore (Furniture – Restored (Large); Reserve Champion – Olivia Baker (Recycled Materials – Jack Sparrow); Color Photography: Champion – Lindsey Baber (Misc.); Reserve Champion – Lisa Valentine (Children under 18); Black & White Photography: Champion – Emily Darling (Children under 18); Reserve Champion – Emily Darling (Building/Architecture).

Corn: Champion – Makayla Comer (Hybrid Corn); Reserve Champion – Dylan Ridinger (Indian Corn); Small Grain & Seeds: Champion – Steve Nicholson (Shelled Corn, 1 jar); Reserve Champion – Caroline Clark (Soybeans, 1 jar); Eggs: Champion – Jim Smith (Brown Eggs); Reserve Champion – Laura Dutton (Eggs, Other); Nuts: Champion – Bernie Ricketts (Black Walnuts); Reserve Champion – Dylan Ridinger (Shellbarks); Rabbit: Champion – Laura Dutton (Dwarf Rabbit, Male or Female); Reserve Champion – Kara Wolf (Breeding Rabbit, female); Poultry: Champion – Dylan Ridinger (Poultry Exhibit – 1 hen); Reserve Champion –Skylar Mohler (Ducks – 1 drake and 1 hen); Dairy: Champion – Gavin Valentine (Ayrshire Fall Calf); Reserve Champion – Brooklyn Kehne (Brown Swiss Winter Calf); Dairy Goats: Champion – Matthew Shriner (Doe in Milk – 3 years and under 5 years); Reserve Champion – Tristen Van Echo (Doe in Milk – 5 years); Hay: Champion – Caroline Clark (Hay, Orchard Grass); Reserve Champion – Caroline Clarke (Hay, Mixed); Straw: Daniel Myers (Barley Straw); Reserve Champion – Preston Clark – (Wheat Straw).

Junior Department: Champion – Nathan Shriner (Wood Craft, Chair); Reserve Champion – Cash Burrier (Pencil Drawing); Youth Department: Champion – Evelena Cucorullo (Charcoal Drawing – Dog); Reserve Champion – Amelia Rice (Colored Pencil Drawing – Apple); Beef: Champion – Avery Harbaugh; Reserve Champion – Chloe Coblentz; Beef Heifer: Champion – Jordyn Ohler; Reserve Champion – Makayla Comer; Sheep: Champion – Preston Clark; Reserve Champion – Caroline Clark; Ridenour Lamb – Destiny Briggs; Swine: Champion – Joshua Wivell; Reserve Champion – Peighton Rhinehart; Market Goat: Champion – Alyssa Costa; Reserve Champion – Chloe Glass.

Pet Show

Pet Show: Champion – Brianne Green (Largest Pet by Height); Reserve Champion – Marty Burns (Dog with Waggiest Tail).

The 2025 Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show Pet Show was held on Saturday, September 6th at the Catoctin High School. There were 23 exhibitors who exhibited 64 pets at the show. Judges were Mary Ann Fisher and Wil Valentine, who did an excellent job judging all of the pets.

Many thanks to Dave Harman, Quamari Willard, Bobby Myers and Karen Myers who helped with the event. The Grand Champion winner received a $25 gift card donated by The Dirty Dawg and the Reserve Grand Champion received a $15 gift card donated by Tractor Supply (located on Devilbiss Bridge Road). Each participant received treats for their animals and also free ice cream cone coins, donated by Roy Rogers.

Pet Show Results

Pet Show Grand Champion: Brianne Green (Largest Pet by Height); Pet Show Reserve Grand Champion: Marty Burns (Dog with Waggiest Tail); Cat with Prettiest Eyes: 1st – Gwynne Pope; 2nd – Paula Garman; 3rd – Silas Wahl; Cat with the Longest Whiskers: 1st – Gwynne Pope; 1st – Paula Garman; 2nd – Silas Wahl; 3rd – Kristina Wahl; Pet with the Most Spots: 1st – Brianne Green; 2nd – Kimberly Bare; Largest Pet (by height): 1st – Brianne Green (Grand Champion); 2nd – Charlotte Donnelly; Dog with the Waggiest Tail: 1st – Marty Burns (Reserve Champion); 2nd – Kim Wolf; 3rd – Karen Sowell; Prettiest Dog (25 lbs. and under): 1st – Steve Schafer; 2nd – Kim Wolf; 3rd – Lindsey Baber; Prettiest Dog (26 lbs. and over): 1st – Charlotte Donnelly; 2nd – Marty Burns; 3rd – Kristi Wood; Dog with the Prettiest Eyes: 1st – Ashley Fisher; 2nd – Donna Fogle; 3rd – Brianne Green; Cutest Pet (other than a cat or dog): 1st – Jada Morgan (rabbit); 2nd – Christina Wahl (rabbit); Smallest Pet: 1st – Madison Donnelly; 2nd – Deborah Bosivert; 3rd – Gwynne Pope; Cutest Cat: 1st – Gwynne Pope; 2nd – Paula Garman; 3rd – Kristina Wahl; Best Costumed Pet: 1st – Victoria Eyler; 2nd – Deborah Boisvert; 3rd – Gwynne Pope; Most Unusual Pet: 1st – Madison Donnelly; 2nd – Jada Morgan; 3rd – Westin Ridenour; Best Trained Pet: 1st – Donna Fogle; 2nd – Charlotte Donnelly.

Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull



The 2025 Kiddie Pedal Pull was held at the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show on Sunday, September 7. Many thanks to Dave Harman, Bobby Myers, and Karen Myers for chairing the event. Each winner received a ribbon and will receive a premium check and a free ice cream cone coupon, donated by Roy Rogers of Thurmont. The winners were based on time for their participation in the event.



Class (ages 5 and 6): 1st – Julian Meredith (15′ 4 “); 2nd – Emmert Eaves (15′ 2”);

3rd – Forest Hadley (13’)

Class (ages 7 and 8): 1st – Luke Green (28’11″); 2nd – Dakota Jackson (26’3”); 3rd – Wyatt Vosburgh (20’11”)

Class (ages 9 and 10): 1st – Dylan Ridinger (24’9”); 2nd – Jett Derr (12’7”)

Additional participants in the Kiddie Pedal Pull were: Cyrus Meredith, Grace Green, Adelynn Green, Lucas Zimmerman, Addison Willard, Emerson Rickerd, Morgan Ridinger; Jason Green, Ella Eaves, and Brinley Jackson.

Catoctin Mountain Log Sawing Contest

The 40th Annual Catoctin Mountain Log Sawing Contest was held at the 69th Annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show with the winners as follows:

Women’s Team: 1st – Makayla Comer and Faith May (4:32:49); 2nd – Valeria Lake and Addy Smith (15:53:79); Men’s Team: 1st – Steven Harbaugh and Paul Dennis (1:15:56); 2nd – Patrick Venables and Gavin Valentine (1:43:03); 3rd – Cadin Valentine and Brody Mathias (3:00:00); Men and Women’s Team: 1st – Jayden Myers and Quamari Willard (1:39:80); 2nd – Mark Valentine and Jessica Valentine (1:47:40); 3rd – Todd Lindenberg and Kelly Lindenberg (15:03); Children’s Team: 1st – Dylan Ridinger and Bryce Dennis (5:17:46); 2nd – Jason Green and Preston Clark (7:07:41); 3rd – Wade Wolf and Garrett Troxell (7:36:26); Adult and Child Team (age 10 & under): 1st – Jason Ridinger and Dylan Ridinger (4:00:06); 2nd – Jason Green and Lucas Zimmerman (4:41:58); 3rd – Kristin Woods and Jacob Canallas (7:39:68); Adult and Child Team (age 10 & over): 1st – Quamari Willard and Preston Clark (2:29:31); 2nd – Eric Martin and Tyler Martin (2:29:61); 3rd – Grady Abruzzese and Bradley Braunihe (3:49:72).

Decorated Animal Contest

The winners of the 2025 Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show Decorated Animal Contest were: Champion – Brinley Jackson and Reserve Champion – Grady Abruzzese.

Other participants in the contest were (ages 10 and under): 1st – Brinley Jackson; 2nd – Ella Eaves; (ages 10 and over): 1st – Grady Abruzzese; 2nd – Preston Clark.

All winners received ribbons, and premiums will be paid to everyone who participated.

2025 Fabric and Fiber Arts (Crocheting) Champion, Pam Stansbury (Crocheting – Other Misc.).

2025 Fabric and Fiber Arts (Cross Stitch) Champion, Kathy Hoffman (Cross Stitch – Tablecloth).

2025 Pet Show Grand Champion, Brianne Green (Largest Pet by Height).

2025 Pet Show Reserve Grand Champion, Marty Burns (Dog with Waggiest Tail).

Winners in the 44th annual Robert Kaas Memorial Horseshoe Pitching Contest for 2025 at the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show were: (front row) 1st — Johnny Buhrman and Paul Eyler; (back row) 2nd — Jeff Miller and Gary Willard; 3rd — Justin Willard and Dale Kaas.

On Saturday evening of the Community Show, Gail Slezak, founder and director of “The Noteables” from Homewood at Frederick and long-time music teacher at Thurmont High School and Catoctin High School, led her choral group with songs from many different genres. Richard Troxell, tenor soloist, whose hometown is Thurmont, performed songs with “The Noteables,” as well as a few solos, with his finale solo mentioning all the local towns in the Catoctin area!

Reserve Champion Cake (from left): 2025-2026 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Makayla Comer, baker Sharon Brooks (holding her Chocolate Cake), and buyer representative from David W. Coblentz Trucking, Cora Coblentz, holding her niece Jaycee McAfee. The winning bid funds benefit the Catoctin FFA Alumni & Supporters.

Grand Champion Cake (from left): 2025-2026 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Makayla Comer, baker Sharon Brooks (holding her Carrot Cake), and buyer representative Caleb McCleaf of Mountain Gate Family Restaurant. The winning bid funds benefit the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show.

Honorable Mention Cake (from left): 2025-2026 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Makayla Comer, and buyer representative Charles Ruby of Wolfe Industrial Auctions, holding the Black Walnut Pound Cake made by baker, Nancy Wine. The winning bid funds benefit the Burall Brothers Grange Scholarship Fund.

Grand Champion Sugar Free Baked Product (from left): 2025-2026 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Makayla Comer, baker Joyce Kline (holding her Yellow Cake with Chocolate Frosting), and buyer representative Jeremy Thompson of Bald Beaver Holsteins. The winning bid funds benefit the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show.

Grand Champion Bread (from left): 2025-2026 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Makayla Comer, baker Sharon Brooks (holding Maple Bubble Bread), and buyer Jeremy Petersen of JJ&P Services LLC. The winning bid funds benefit the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show.

Grand Champion Pie (from left): 2025-2026 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Makayla Comer, baker Denise Valentine (holding her Pecan Pie), and buyer representative from David W. Coblentz Trucking, Cora Coblentz, holding her niece Jaycee McAfee. The winning bid funds benefit the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show.

Junior Dept. (10 & under) Grand Champion Cake (from left): 2025-2026 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Makayla Comer, baker Autumn Mullineaux, and buyer representative Nick Rowe of Shady Lane Farm, who is holding her German Chocolate Cake. The winning bid funds benefit the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Food Banks.

Junior Dept. (10 & under) Champion Misc. Baked Product (from left): 2025-2026 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Makayla Comer, baker Molly Smith (holding her Peanut Butter Fudge), and buyer representatives Maddy Fahnestock, Denise and David Shriver (David is not pictured). The winning bid funds benefit the Sabillasville Environmental School.

Youth Dept. (Ages 11-18) Grand Champion Cake (from left): 2025-2026 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Makayla Comer, Mountain Gate Family Restaurant buyer representative Caleb McCleaf and Lemon Blueberry Cake baker Masyn Sanders. The Youth Grand Champion Cake is In Honor & Memory of Mearl McCleaf and benefits these three youth-related funds: Thurmont Grange Scholarship, Catoctin FFA’s National FFA Convention Trip, and Catoctin FFA Alumni & Supporters Scholarship.

The Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show is sponsored by the Thurmont Grange, Catoctin FFA Chapter, Catoctin FFA Alumni & Supporters, Maryland State Grange, and the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board.

Adult — Grand Champion Gluten Free Baked Product: 2025-2026 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Makayla Comer, baker Karen Williard (holding her Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Icing). The buyer, Chris Swedberg, PNC Bank representative, was not pictured. The winning bid funds benefit the Catoctin FFA Alumni & Supporters Scholarship.

Adult — Grand Champion Misc. Baked Product: 2025-2026 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Makayla Comer, and buyer representative Melissa Mathias of Flohr Trucking, who is holding the Hard Candy made by Vicky Sharrer (Vicky is not pictured). The winning bid funds benefit the Catoctin FFA Alumni & Supporters Scholarship.

Youth Dept. (Ages 11-18) Grand Champion Misc. Baked Product: 2025-2026 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Makayla Comer and Coconut Macaroons buyers Judy and Glen Hood (Glen is not pictured). Not pictured is baker Masyn Sanders. The winning bid funds benefit the Sabillasville Environmental School.

2025-26 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Makayla Comer; Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show President C. Rodman Myers; David Miller, retiring director of the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation, who announced the new 2025-26 Ambassador and Kaitlynn Bentz, 2024-25 Catoctin FFA Ambassador are shown after the opening ceremonies.

Dairy Cattle Show on Sunday morning during the Community Show.