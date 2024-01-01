10Tavern Under New Ownership

The next time you stop in to grab a bite to eat at 10Tavern in Thurmont, you may see some new faces around. Gunit Gill and Manasvi Gandhi, proudly supported by their husbands, Gaurav and Ankur. have become the new owners of the local establishment, which originally opened on July 4, 2023, by The Gulf Group.

While the families have a long history of working in the restaurant industry, this will be their first time serving as owners, and they couldn’t be more excited!

“We’re lifelong food lovers, and we were searching for the right opportunity to build something meaningful—a family-friendly venture that reflects our passion for good food and community,” said Gill. “10Tavern felt like the perfect fit: warm, welcoming, and rooted in a small-town spirit that really resonated with us.”

The business partners plan on keeping the same mission, menu, and staff, including Manager Sarah Anderson, whom regulars have come to love. They have a few new items up their sleeves as well. Gill and Gandhi say they are huge brunch enthusiasts, so look for future brunch specials, as well as locally sourced ingredients. “It’s all about celebrating what this area has to offer,” expressed Gill.

In addition, their husbands are fans of craft beer, so they are looking at changing up what is on tap to include some locally crafted beers.

Gill and Gandhi stated, “We’d love for folks to stop by, say hello, and share a meal with us. Whether you’re a regular or it’s your first time in, our door is open—and we can’t wait to meet you!”

10Tavern is located at 10 East Main Street in Thurmont. It is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., with the kitchen closing at 9:00 p.m.

For more information and to view the menu, visit www.tentavern.com or follow their Facebook or Instagram pages.



The new owners of 10Tavern pose outside the resturant:

Ankur Panchal, Manasvi Gandhi, Gunit Gill, Gaurav Gandhi, and their children, with Manager, Emily Anderson (far right).