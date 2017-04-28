Thurmont Art & Wine Stroll

By On

Plan a perfect night for Mother’s Day weekend at the Thurmont Art & Wine Stroll on Friday, May 12, 2017, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Entertainment will be on the square by Paul Zelenka. Wine tastings from local wineries. View the advertisement on page 23 for more information.

