Sarah’s Garden Social at Harriet Chapel

Harriet Chapel in Thurmont will again hold its delightful Sarah’s Garden Social on Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, 2017. The event was created as a memorial tribute to young Sarah Chandler, whose ashes are buried in the church’s Memorial Garden. This garden-themed event offers beautiful plants and flowers, great food, baked goods, live music, demonstrations, and much more. For more information call Harriet Chapel at 301-271-4554 and view the advertisement on page 10.