Home Fire Sprinklers “Side-by-Side” Live-Burn Demo — Public Invited

The general public, as well as area business and community leaders, are invited to see, firsthand, the effectiveness of fire sprinkler protection in homes, places of work, play, and worship. A specially designed live-burn prop will be showcased in the parking lot of the Frederick County Fire-Recue Museum / National Fire Heritage Center at 300B South Seton Avenue in Emmitsburg on Saturday, April 8, 2017, beginning at 1:15 p.m. There will be a “side-by-side” live-burn demonstration of two identical/typical residential dwelling living rooms—one with fire sprinkler protection and one not (see photo above).

Experts in fire sprinkler design, installation, and maintenance will be available to answer questions, while First Responders from the Vigilant Hose Company (VHC) and Emmitsburg Volunteer Ambulance Company will be participating in support of the demonstration, coordinated with the governments of the Town of Emmitsburg and Frederick County.

The demonstration is made possible by the National Fire Sprinkler Association and its Regional Chapter, the Capital Region Fire Sprinkler Association. Fire/Life Safety information, courtesy of the VHC, will also be available.

Parking in the rear of the Emmitsburg Community Center is recommended. Following the demo, tours of the Museum and Heritage Center will be available, as will be light refreshments. Questions may be directed to Wayne Powell at 240-344-7390 or waynepowellnfhc@gmail.com.