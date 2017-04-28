The Emmitsburg Lions Club is holding a Chicken BBQ & Yard Sale on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The yard sale will begin at 7:00 a.m.; reserve a table for just $10.00. The BBQ sale will run from 11:00 a.m. until they sell out. View the advertisement on page 8 for more information.
