Catoctin’s Class of 2017 Safe & Sane

By On · Add Comment · In Around Town

CHS Class of 2017 Safe & Sane has many not-to-miss upcoming events, including a Cash Bingo on March 5 at Lewistown Fire Hall; a Spring Bazaar at CHS on March 25, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., with Easter Bunny and face painting for kids; and more! View the advertisement on page 20 for more information.

Tagged with →  
Share →