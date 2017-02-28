Catoctin’s Class of 2017 Safe & Sane

CHS Class of 2017 Safe & Sane has many not-to-miss upcoming events, including a Cash Bingo on March 5 at Lewistown Fire Hall; a Spring Bazaar at CHS on March 25, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., with Easter Bunny and face painting for kids; and more! View the advertisement on page 20 for more information.
