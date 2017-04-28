Mark your calendars for the 7th Annual His Place Car Show on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Event features raffle, door prizes, food, music, and more. Three awards each for five categories: cars, trucks, hot rods, motorcycles, and tuner cars. View the advertisement on page 18 for more information.
