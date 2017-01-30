YMCA Inducts Jerome Nolan Into Hall of Fame

The 41st Annual YMCA of Frederick County Alvin G. Quinn Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at the Downtown Y on Market Street in Frederick. Seven new inductees will be recognized, including 1983 Catoctin High School graduate, Jerome Nolan, as a Record-Setting Place Kicker.

Jerome, born and raised in Thurmont, was active in youth sports from an early age. Three of the five midget league football teams that he played on went undefeated. As a two-way starter on the undefeated Catoctin High School JV team, he also began his career as a place kicker. As a sophomore two-way starter for the varsity team, Jerome won all-MVAL and all-county honors as a place kicker and set a school record for PATs in a game. As a high school junior, he was named a First Team all-area linebacker and kicker. As senior captain of the undefeated MVAL and region champion Cougars, he was named as the Frederick News Post Co-Defensive Player of the Year, along with repeating all-star honors from his junior year. He went on to set several team kicking and punting records at Towson University.

Other inductees include Rosalind Anderson—National Age Group Champion Hurdler; Cara Consuegra—All-American Basketball Player and Outstanding College Coach; Ron Manges—Great Athlete, Football Coach, and Sports Announcer; Franklin Martz (deceased)—Outstanding Baseball Player and Coach; Randy Richter—Founder of Soccer and Lacrosse Officials Associations; Darryl Whiten—Outstanding Basketball Player, Coach, and Community Leader.

Tickets to the banquet are $40.00 each and are available through Kim Selby at the Frederick YMCA at 301-663-5131.