Town Hall Reports

December 2016

Emmitsburg

Emmitsburg Institutes Voluntary Water Curtailment

The Emmitsburg mayor and commissioners voted on December 6 to implement Phase I water curtailment. This restriction asks residents on the town water system to voluntarily conserve water. It will remain in place until conditions change, and the curtailment can be lifted or more severe measures need to be taken.

Flat Run Bridge Work

Work on the Flat Run Bridge began on December 5, and continues. The work necessitates that the shoulder of Route 140 be closed; flaggers may direct traffic at times, which could create slowdowns.

Wi-Fi Concerns

The Emmitsburg commissioners and community deputy expressed concerns during a recent town meeting of people sitting in the lobby of the town community building to use the library’s free Wi-Fi after hours. The deputies have received complaints about loud music and marijuana smoking by some of the Wi-Fi users. The deputies plan to pay attention to the area and, if needed, send those people who are acting inappropriately away. They have the authority to do this because the area has no loitering signs posted.

Dog Park Site Selected

The Emmitsburg mayor and commissioners selected a wooded site behind the tennis courts of Community Park to serve as the site of the town’s new dog park. The site is still considered part of Community Park and should address most of the concerns that residents have expressed over past months about different proposed locations of the park.

Pavilion Fees Set

The Emmitsburg mayor and commissioners voted to charge residents $50 to rent the pavilions in the town park. Non-residents will be charged $100. On top of these fees, there is an additional $25 refundable security deposit required. The money from the reservations will be used to purchase the maintenance supplies needed for the parks.

New Town Clerk Hired

Madeline Shaw has been hired as the new town clerk for Emmitsburg. She will take over the position left vacant when Cathy Willets became the town manager. Shaw was chosen from among more than seventy candidates who applied for the position.

In addition, Amy Naill and Terri Ray both received promotions when their current responsibilities were expanded. Naill is now the parking and code enforcement officer, and Ray is the town office manager.

Thurmont

Open Burning Permits Change

The Thurmont Town Office no longer issues open burning permits. The permits must now be obtained through the Frederick County Health Department at 350 Montevue Lane in Frederick, or you can call 301-600-1717.

New Traffic Signal

The traffic signal on the square is being replaced and upgraded. Rather than four poles holding the lights up, there will now be two poles with 50-foot-long arms. Pedestrian crossing assistance devices will now be on all four corners of the intersection. All wiring for the lights will now be underground.

The project could cause traffic delays at times, and there may be flaggers at the intersection directing traffic. Use caution when traveling through the intersection.

$13,675 Raised for Hurwitz Fund

The Catoctin High football, cheerleading, and student spirit groups recently donated $750 to the Patty Hurwitz Fund. The group sold t-shirts and collected cash donations during the October 14 game.

Local businesses also helped raise funds during Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October). Gateway Candy and Gateway Liquors had employees wear pink on Fridays and donated $1.00 from every pink bottle of wine sold. The candy store sold lollipops with pink breast cancer awareness ribbons and pink ice cream.

Dr. Jon Moles of Gateway Orthodontics donated money from every patient who got pink braces during October.

Eyler Flea Market Stables donated 10 percent of their sales of Fridays in October to the Hurwitz Fund.

The town also sponsored a 5K race and some other breast cancer-related activities. All in all, Thurmont raised $13,675 for the Hurwitz Fund.