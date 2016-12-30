Thurmont Names New Economic Development Manager

Vickie Grinder has been named as the new Economic Development Manager for the Town of Thurmont. Grinder has recently served as Thurmont’s Main Street Manager, a part-time position, since 2013. During her tenure as Thurmont’s Main Street Manager, Grinder has overseen many popular events, including Christmas in Thurmont, the Thurmont Business Showcase, the Main Street Farmers’ Market, and the annual Art and Wine Strolls.

Grinder’s new responsibilities will include the promotion and marketing of business and economic development interests within the town, providing guidance to existing businesses, attracting new business opportunities to Thurmont, and continuing to oversee the Thurmont Main Street program.

“We’re looking forward to increasing our economic development efforts in Thurmont. Vickie’s professional contacts and her determination for the success of Thurmont’s business community will prove to be invaluable as we move forward,” stated Thurmont Commissioner and Main Street Liaison Bill Buehrer.

Grinder, who resides in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, is scheduled to begin working in her new position on January 17, 2017.