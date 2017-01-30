Kiara George Named 2017 Miss Catoctin-Aires Queen

Kiara George, daughter of Teddy George and Donna Walter of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, was named to the prestigious title of Miss Catoctin-Aires Queen for 2017. This title was bestowed upon George from an overwhelming number of votes from the marching corps’ membership. George received the crown and sash from the outgoing queen, her sister, Shyanne George, who enjoyed the title in 2016. Kiara will now represent the group in its new year as queen. This title will permit her to be a featured performer in the group’s hometown parade, as well as other responsibilities throughout 2017.

First runner-up to the title was Erika Oland of Thurmont. Rachel Bechler of Frederick was named as court royalty. Each received a token for their participation in the royalty pageant.

In addition to the crowning ceremony, the group celebrated its undefeated marching corps status during its annual holiday show, held at Catoctin High School. Members of the organization performed in solo and group numbers, twirling batons, hoops, and color guard flags. The group also showcased its percussion line, capturing the 2016 Advanced Marching Corps Percussion Line Championship title with the Capital Area Marching Association organization.

The corps presented its membership with trophies for its championship title win of Advanced Majorette Corps and its undefeated season. In addition, trophies were presented for perfect attendance, excellence in leadership, and most improved and most prepared twirler. Each member of the group received a duffel bag, displaying the 2016 championship title.

The Catoctin-Ettes, inc., a local, non-profit marching group, now begins preparation for its 2017 competitive season. There are openings in the areas of color guard, to include rifle spinning and flag twirlers; percussion (includes drums, cymbals and bells), as well as the majorette and pom pom lines. For more information about joining the group, please contact Donna Landsperger at 240-405-2604 or at donito@aol.com.