Invitation to Bid

The Town of Thurmont is inviting all interested parties to bid on the following surplus equipment:

1999 Chevrolet C-7500 Dump Truck. Unit comes with snow plow and salt spreader; 5 speed hi-lo transmission. Mileage: 36,241. Minimum bid is $500.

1982 GMC 7000 Dump Truck. 5-speed manual transmission. Mileage: 85,741. Minimum bid is $500.

Both vehicles are available for viewing. Please call 301-748-5748 for questions or to schedule an appointment for viewing the vehicles. Bids will be received until 3:00 p.m. on January 13, 2017, at: Town of Thurmont, PO Box 17, Thurmont, MD 21788.