Frederick Woman’s Civic Club’s Mardi Gras Musical Madness Gala

The Frederick Woman’s Civic Club, Inc. will hold its annual Mardi Gras Musical Madness 2017 semiformal gala on Saturday, March 11, at the Holiday Inn in Frederick. Event will feature a silent auction, food tasting, Royal Court, dancing, and more. View the advertisement on page 10 for more information.

