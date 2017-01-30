Flashback Photo

Thurmont – Gateway To The Mountain

The following comes from a June-July 1959 Thurmont Topics. The newsletter was a publication for employees of Moore Business Forms. Thurmont’s late George W. Wiremen was the editor of the publication during his career there.

The Bentztown Bard was the author of the following poem written for Thurmont. A bard is a poet. The Bentztown Bard was the pen name of a 42-year journalist with The Baltimore Sun, named Folger McKinsey. According to cecildaily.com’s journalist, Erika Quesenbery Sturgill, McKinsey was known in Frederick and Baltimore for his writing and poetry, but was an Elkton, Maryland, native and a former assistant editor to the Cecil Whig. He moved from Elkton to Frederick and lived in an area called Bentztown. He worked at The Daily and Weekly News while in Frederick, and wrote two volumes of History of Frederick County, MD, with Thomas J. Williams.

He continued in Baltimore as a columnist. While there he wrote the song, “Baltimore Our Baltimore” in 1915 for a contest that he won. He wrote countless poems. In his obituary upon his death at the age of 83 in July of 1950, he was acclaimed with knowing every nook and cranny of the state, from the mountains to the sea.

Thurmont lies at the foot of the hills

And its street runs into the mountain,

And very near are the singing rills

And the foam of a forest fountain;

And the old homes stand in such friendly guise

As if to welcome you in

From the world of struggle and strife

And the hatred, evil and sin.

All day long the seasons flow,

The peaks of the ridge beyond it

Are telling of dreams that come and go

To the orchards that softly frond it;

And the lovely park in its quiet peace

Brings back as fine a story

Of the lads that served for the great increase

Of freedom and of glory.

Thurmont stands with its back to the blue

Of the hills, and looks away

To the vales that lie in the frost and dew

And the mists of the autumn gray;

And wandering spirits of fancy dwell

In the nooks and the lovely hollows,

And ever the kiss of the mountain spell

The way of the wanderer follows.

Thurmont, high on the hoary knob,

And yet so nestled down

In the tender arms of the mystic hills

That dream of the mountain town;

As I shall dream, as I go my way,

Remembering, aye, so long,

How the autumn sun shone yesterday

On its peace and beauty and song!

— THE BENTZTOWN BARD