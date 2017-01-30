Eyler Stables Hosts 30th Anniversary of New Year’s Day Horse Sale

January 1, 2017, marked the 30th anniversary of the New Year’s Day Horse Sale at Eyler Stables in Thurmont. During this auction, anything to do with horses is auctioned or consigned, all day long. You can bid on or purchase new and used saddles, bridles, horses, hay, trailers, and just about anything you would need to care for a horse, to ride a horse, or to look good on a horse.

Since 1933, horse auctions have been held on the property known as Eyler Stables on Emmitsburg Road in Thurmont. Today, Niki Eyler, great-granddaughter of the stables’ founders, continues to manage the facility, which includes a weekly flea market and subcontracted horse and tack auctions.

Niki has managed the indoor and outdoor flea market every weekend—Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays—since she started that business as an alternative use on the property in October of 2014.

The New Year’s Day Horse Sale of 2017, specifically, enjoyed its 30th birthday on a mild and sunny day. While livestock trailers were auctioned in one field close to the stable, food vendors tempted the crowd with the aroma of grilled beef; tack was sold by vendors on the grounds; the indoor auction area was filled with people, tack, and saddles; and the horses were stabled or exercised in the ring out back to prepare for auction.

Niki could be found with her mother, Jody Eyler, at the sale counter in the indoor flea market. Niki manages the property in honor of her Eyler ancestors. Her dad, Albert Eyler, started the annual New Year’s Day Horse Auction at the stables and hosted it until his passing in 1999. Niki took over the event and hosted it until 2010. She now leases the event to auctioneer, Tim Smith, and Jim Roberts of RSD Livestock. While the annual New Year’s Day Horse Sale was the idea of her father, Niki’s paternal grandparents, Joe and Ruth Eyler, and great-grandfather, Harry Eyler, ran Eyler Stables with regularly scheduled horse auctions starting in 1933.

People from all over the mid-Atlantic, and beyond, attend the New Year’s Day Sale every year. It’s well known in the equestrian circles and, according to comments online, seems to offer a step up in the quality of the horse sold at auction in general.

“Now, there are other New Year’s Day or New Year’s Eve horse auctions, but, this is the oldest one. When my dad started it, nobody else was doing it.” Niki explained. “These days, when horses are no longer necessary in our lives, there is still a market for the horse. They are purchased for recreational riding, showing, racing, and breeding purposes.”

This year’s Eyler Stables Horse Sale indoor auction is pictured. During each auction, tack and equipment is sold earlier in the day, then the horses are walked through the auction area to attract the highest bid.