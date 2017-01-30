Catoctin-Ettes Free Annual Baton Twirling Course

The Catoctin-Ettes, Inc. will again host its annual free four-week baton twirling course for beginner twirlers.

Classes will begin on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at the Emmitsburg Elementary School, with two sets of classes being held: (1) three-five years of age; (2) six years of age and older.

The younger group will attend class from 6:00-6:30 p.m.; the older group will attend class from 6:45-7:30 p.m.

Batons are loaned free of charge for class time. There are absolutely no costs whatsoever. This is a great opportunity to determine a child’s interest for twirling, with no financial outlay. It is also a great opportunity to explore a new activity for children without obligation!

Participants must be pre-registered. For registration or more information, please contact Donna Landsperger at 240-405-2504 or donito@aol.com.