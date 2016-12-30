Catoctin Banner Mascot Contest

For years, we have wanted a mascot character to represent this good-news community newspaper at events and parades. At one point a few years ago, John Nickerson (AKA Gnarly Artly, who draws our monthly cartoon) created a newspaper character as a mascot for us, but it was not used due to the cost of creating it as a costume.

Now, we’d like to reach out to our greater community to submit your ideas and artistic renderings of a fun character that can fill this role. What will it be? An animal, a cartoon character, an object? You choose it, create an artistic rendering, and submit your entry to us by April 30, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. The winner will receive a cash prize and the artistic credit for the creation.

Submit your art to us via Deb Spalding (The Catoctin Banner) on Facebook, email to news@thecatoctinbanner.com, submit a contact form from our website, or stop by to enter in person at E Plus Copy Center in the lobby of Jubilee Grocery Store in Emmitsburg. We know there is an abundant amount of talent throughout our communities. Let your talent shine!